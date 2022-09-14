DALLAS (KDAF) — The 30th Annual Partners Cards Season is approaching and no festivities are complete without a symbolic kickoff event.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, The Family Place is hosting a festive seller soirée from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tory Burch in Highland Park to kick off the new Partners Cards Season. Selles will enjoy the evening of shopping and connecting with other supporters while picking up their sellers’ baskets.

The event will recognize 2022 card sellers and sponsors that have made this fundraiser successful. Portions of all sales from the event will benefit The Family Place.

