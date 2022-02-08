DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 Denton Black Film Festival award winners have been announced, according to the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office.

Denton Black Film Festival winners

Best narrative feature: Cyril

From Director Andrew S. Paul, Cyril shows Dr. Cyril Wecht (playing himself) talking in an interview on some of the United States’ biggest and most brutal cases. Wecht discusses his views on the JFK assassination, OJ Simpson, and JonBenet Ramsey’s murder on the morning after George Floyd’s murder. Behind the interviewers’ camera lens stands a disagreement between a conservative white interviewer and a liberal Black cameraman.

Runner-up: The Sleeping Negro — Director Skinner Myers

Honorable mention: Blonde: Purple — Director Marcus Fleming

Best documentary feature: No Time to Waste: The Urgent Mention of Betty Reed Soskin

From Director Carl Bidleman, No Time to Waste showcases a nearly 100-year-old park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin’s journey as an African American woman and her efforts in changing the way the National Park Service teaches history to audiences across the country.

Runner-up: One Pint at a Time — Director Aaron Hosé

Best narrative short: Derrick

From Director Arthur Cartwright, Derrick is a film about a man struggling to reconnect with his family following the aftermath of a traumatic event.

Runner-up: The Nest — Director Jammie Patton

Honorable mention: She Dreams at Sunrise — Director Camrus Johnson

Best documentary short: Shagali

From Director Tyler Naafia Naahema, Shagali features a Ghanaian activist who led the Ashanti rebellion against British colonialists. “Exploring, celebrating, and transporting the audience through a surreal odyssey of women embodying the essence of Yaa Asantewaa. A multi-dimensional story that represents strength, identity and the spirit of immortality.”

Runner-up: Becoming Black Lawyers — Director Evangeline M. Mitchell

Honorable mention: Destinee’s Letter — Director John Christopher

Best episodic/web series: MINE

From Director Randall Dotin and Louisa Dantas, MINE is an animated web series that follows the theme of community versus individual survival through the eyes of a teenager set in the near future.

Runner-up: Snowflakes — Director Carlos Soriano

Honorable Mention: The Other Side of Normal — Director Brandon Miree

Best college short: A Few Things I’m Beginning to Understand

From Director Xenia Matthews, A Few Things I’m Beginning to Understand dives into the mind of Xenia where she and an old friend make sense of the issues she and her boyfriend are having in what is described as a musical spectacular.

Runner-up: Man Down — Director Johnathan Rowan

Honorable mention: Glove — Director Tony Holland

Screendance: A’we deh ya (All of us are here)

From Director Paloma McGregor, A’we deh ya brings viewers to a sugar cane field where three Black women converge and dance through an inherited liberation code.

Runner-up: IBA OBINRIN — Director Tamara Williams | Des/Aria — Director Louise Coetzer

Best Texas college short: Deborah Roberts’ I’m

From Directors Samantha Port and Alex Martinez Deborah Roberts’ I’m explores her exhibit at the Contemporary in Austin. Roberts discusses her work with museum educators and viewers.

Runner-up: A Few Things I’m Beginning to Understand — Director Xenia Matthews

Texas high school short: Red Rider

From Director Vincent Edward Holloway, “Secret Red Rider has been given another mission to execute before time runs out.”

Runner-up: I AM NOT THE NORM — Director Zariyah Perry

Honorable mention: Story Time — Director Stanley Turner

For more from the DBFF click here.