DALLAS (KDAF) — Quick Pick means a quick $200,000 win for one Houstonian. The Texas Lottery says a $200K jackpot-winning ticket from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold in Houston.

The winning ticket was sold at the Fiesta Mart at 14315 Bellaire Boulevard. The ticket was a Quick Pick and matched the four winning numbers (4, 13, 16, 32) and the bonus (29).

Ten other winners matched the four winning numbers and won $1,166 each.