DALLAS(KDAF)—Tourism sites associated with infamous and legendary criminal cases are becoming increasingly popular among tourists, especially in Texas.

With Netflix shows like Jeffery Dahmer and Ted Bundy, the crime tour is crowded with tourists who are interested in learning more about infamous criminals’ backstories.

Upgraded points, a tour guide website, created a ranking of cities that are the best for true crime tours, and this is definitely something that will shock you.

Upgraded points said, “To find out which destinations are best for this new mode of travel, we analyzed several true crime-related factors across 50 U.S. cities, including true crime tours, crime museums, FBI crime rates, serial killer victims, and cold cases, along with travel cost factors like average airfare and Airbnb prices. Read on to uncover the best U.S. cities for true crime tourism”.

Austin ranked at #14 and Dallas ranked at #17. Upgraded Points said, “Austin, Texas, is known for its vibrant music scene, delicious food, and natural beauty, but it also has a rich history of crime, with attractions like the infamous Driskill Hotel, known for its numerous hauntings, and the Moonlight Towers”.