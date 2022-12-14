In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were buying Mega Millions tickets in Texas back in July, you may want to find them as soon as possible in order to claim some big prize money.

The Texas Lottery reports two unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions tickets sold back in July are set to expire on January 25 in the new year. Those winning tickets were bought in Plano and Prairie View.

“The Quick Pick tickets matching five numbers drawn were purchased at RaceTrac 099, located at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano, and at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Drive in Prairie View, but neither of the $1 million prizes have been claimed,” the lottery said.

These tickets were a part of the July 29 drawing as they matched all five of the winning numbers drawn but not the Mega Ball. The deadline to claim these prizes is Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m., the ticket holders can claim their prizes at any Texas Lottery claim center.

The lottery said, “The ticket holder may also claim the prize by mail. The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the Jan. 25 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

Please allow 8-12 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.”

For more information, click here!