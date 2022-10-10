DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?

Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.

“Nothing quite says all-American meal like a burger, fries, and soda. But, with burgers being so ubiquitous in the US, it can be hard to narrow down the ones that are worth making the trek,” the report said.

Texas burgers among America’s best to eat in 2022:

Don’t miss out on the Sugar Burger offered at Rodeo Goat with several locations in the state of Texas. “Rodeo Goat has six locations across Texas and each one will wholly satisfy a big burger craving. Got a sweet tooth? Go for the unique Sugar Burger, a thick beef patty complemented by grilled peaches, candied bacon, caramelized onions, and jalapeño jelly,” Love Food said.

You can find Rodeo Goat in Dallas (3 locations), Frisco, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano, and Rockwall!

The menu is extensive, and that’s especially true when it comes to its burgers, to make things even more fun you can switch any patty from ground beef to ground chicken, ground turkey, vegan patty, and an impossible patty.

The other local burger to Texas on the list is the Bac’n Cheezeburger at Arlo’s in Austin, “The proof is in the Bac’n Cheezeburger, made from a gluten-free and soy-free plant-based patty, and sporting thick slices of umami seitan bacon. Pile on the traditional burger toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, and even gooey slices of vegan cheese,” the report says.

You can find these plant-based burgers at Cheer Up Charlies and Spider House in Austin!