DALLAS (KDAF) — All the big cities across the country get all the hype, but what about small-town America? The good thing to know is that if you live in Texas, you’re probably near one of the 25 best micropolitan areas in the entire country.

A report recently ranked the most dynamic micropolitan areas in the country and the Lone Star State is well represented. The report found that these areas share access to outdoor recreation, are heavily food-oriented (production/processing), and have a specialized look at the oil & gas industry.

Let’s take a look at the top 25:

Los Alamos, NM Jackson, WY-ID Heber, UT Pecos, TX Jefferson, GA Bozeman, MT Hailey, ID Cedar City, UT Prineville, OR Edwards, CO Moses Lake, WA Brevard, NC Key West, FL Oak Harbor, WA Breckenridge, CO Steamboat Springs, CO Sandpoint, ID Othello, WA Gardnerville Ranchos, NV Fernley, NV Fredericksburg, TX Dodge City, KS Fremont, NE Jesup, GA Montrose, CO

“Pecos, Texas; Fredericksburg, Texas Dodge City, Kansas; and Fremont, Nebraska are heartland micropolitans in the Top 25 of our rankings this year, and their inclusion mirrors larger national trends. Fredericksburg, Dodge City, and Fremont are food manufacturing hubs. Though their products are diverse – Fredericksburg is focused on wine; Dodge City has meat processing; and Fremont benefits from animal feed manufacturing as well as seed oil refining and blending. Fredericksburg and Fremont are also ones to watch.” Heartland Forward

Take a look at the full report of the most dynamic micropolitans around the country by clicking here.