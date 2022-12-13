DALLAS (KDAF) — You know, we know it, everyone knows that everything is bigger in Texas and when it comes to soon-to-be real estate growth, two of the Lone Star State’s biggest metros are ranked in the top 10 real estate markets to watch in 2023 and beyond.

A report released by the National Association of Realtors forecasted the real estate markets that everyone will be paying attention to in 2023.

“Half of the country may experience small price gains, while the other half may see slight price declines,” Lawerence Yun, NAR chief economist and senior VP of research said. “However, markets in California may be the exception, with San Francisco, for example, likely to register price drops of 10–15%.”

The 10 real estate markets that are a must-watch in 2023 are:

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, Georgia Raleigh, North Carolina Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas-Missouri Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, South Carolina Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Jacksonville, Florida San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas Knoxville, Tennessee

“The demand for housing continues to outpace supply,” Yun said. “The economic conditions in place in the top 10 U.S. markets, all of which are located in the South, provide the support for home prices to climb by at least 5% in 2023.”

The NAR selected these markets based on the national average of these economic indicators:

Better housing affordability

Greater numbers of renters who can afford to buy a median-priced home

Stronger job growth

Faster growth of information industry jobs

Higher shares of the information industry in the respective local GDP

Migration gains

Shares of workers teleworking

Faster population growth

Faster growth of active housing inventory

Smaller housing shortages.