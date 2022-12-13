DALLAS (KDAF) — You know, we know it, everyone knows that everything is bigger in Texas and when it comes to soon-to-be real estate growth, two of the Lone Star State’s biggest metros are ranked in the top 10 real estate markets to watch in 2023 and beyond.
A report released by the National Association of Realtors forecasted the real estate markets that everyone will be paying attention to in 2023.
“Half of the country may experience small price gains, while the other half may see slight price declines,” Lawerence Yun, NAR chief economist and senior VP of research said. “However, markets in California may be the exception, with San Francisco, for example, likely to register price drops of 10–15%.”
The 10 real estate markets that are a must-watch in 2023 are:
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, Georgia
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas-Missouri
- Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, South Carolina
- Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Jacksonville, Florida
- San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
- Knoxville, Tennessee
“The demand for housing continues to outpace supply,” Yun said. “The economic conditions in place in the top 10 U.S. markets, all of which are located in the South, provide the support for home prices to climb by at least 5% in 2023.”
The NAR selected these markets based on the national average of these economic indicators:
- Better housing affordability
- Greater numbers of renters who can afford to buy a median-priced home
- Stronger job growth
- Faster growth of information industry jobs
- Higher shares of the information industry in the respective local GDP
- Migration gains
- Shares of workers teleworking
- Faster population growth
- Faster growth of active housing inventory
- Smaller housing shortages.