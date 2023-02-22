DALLAS (KDAF) — There are always uncertainties when it comes to retiring, is it the right time, do I have enough saved up, what am I going to do, but one of the most important things to figure out is where you’re going to retire.

A report from Zumper is looking to help answer that specific uncertainty as they’ve found the best places to retire in 2023, and the Lone Star State seems to be a popular option.

“According to current renters, Austin is a great place to live if you are looking to enjoy outdoor recreation and activities during your retirement. Survey respondents called out their ease of finding parks and green spaces in the city,” the report said.

Without further ado, here are the Texas cities that landed in the top 100 best in the country with three of them ranked in the top 20 of Zumper’s report:

San Antonio – 6

El Paso – 8

Austin – 19

Fort Worth – 54

Dallas – 56

Houston – 57

Arlington – 77

Plano – 85

Irving – 96