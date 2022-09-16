DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!

Friday, September 16 is Barber Day in America and that means you need to go get freshened up before hitting the town tonight and this weekend. NationalToday says, “Did you know barbers in the Middle Ages were not only skilled at haircuts and wet shaves, but also at pulling teeth, dressing wounds, and performing operations! These ‘barber surgeons’ were known for much more than just styling men’s hair. They even founded the first barbers’ organization in France in 1096.”

We really want to make sure you know just where to find the best cuts in the country and thanks to a report from Best Life, we just know where to point you. Now, Texas is well represented in the report’s top 12 with two spots occupied, other states included were California, New York, Florida, Massachusetts, and more.

“To celebrate this wonderful trend, we’ve rounded up the 12 best trendy barbershops across America, so no matter where you’re traveling, you’re no more than a stone’s throw away from the barbershop experience you deserve,” the report says.

Here are the two Texas barbershops that made the cut:

Birds Barbershop – Austin

The Argyle League – Houston

Be sure to check out their full list here!