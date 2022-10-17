DALLAS (KDAF) — If you went to one of these 10 schools in Texas, a new study says you were a part of the best.

A new report commissioned by WalletHub compared more than 900 universities across the country across 30 key metrics measuring quality, and two North Texas schools made the top 10 list.

Here are the 10 best universities in Texas, according to the report.

Rice University University of Texas at Austin Trinity University Texas A&M University University of Dallas SMU Southwestern University Austin College LeTourneau University University of Houston

“Recognizing the challenge of predicting future outcomes, WalletHub’s Best Colleges ranking also analyzes post-attendance metrics — the student-loan default rate and the share of former students outearning high school graduates, for instance — to show the value of the education students can expect to receive beyond their undergraduate studies,” the report said.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.