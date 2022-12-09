DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?

It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.

So, when it comes to the top 10 happiest places in America, two North Texas cities cracked the top 6 of this prestigious list:

Arlington (VA) Sunnyvale Fremont Bellevue Plano Frisco Roseville Alexandria Santa Clarita San Jose

“Top 10 cities have high marriage rates. Residents who’ve said “I do” make up the majority of the population in all but one city: Arlington, Virginia, where the marriage rate is 44.0%. Frisco, Texas, which ranks No. 5 overall, has the highest marriage rate study-wide (62.6%),” the report said.

The study found that Frisco took the top spots for marriage rate and residents living below the poverty level as well as ranking second for typical living costs compared to the median household income along with violent crime rate For Plano, more of the same as it ranked in the top 20 in six metrics like having the fourth-highest marriage rate, and 10th-lowest for violent crime.

Smart Asset looked at the 200 largest U.S. cuties and 13 metrics to come up with the happiest places in the country. They looked to the fine details that make up personal finances, well-being, and quality of life to come up with the happiness rankings.

The study also shared: Tips for Happier Financial Living

Stretch your earnings. Managing your budget can help you live more comfortably and save a little more. Use our budget calculator to assess and adjust your current budget and learn where cutting excess expenses can maximize your income.

Managing your budget can help you live more comfortably and save a little more. Use our budget calculator to assess and adjust your current budget and learn where cutting excess expenses can maximize your income. Plan ahead. Securing your financial happiness in the future begins now. Learn about the different retirement accounts that exist to help you make an informed decision on which option suits your needs best. Then use our retirement calculator to visualize your progress over future years.

Securing your financial happiness in the future begins now. Learn about the different retirement accounts that exist to help you make an informed decision on which option suits your needs best. Then use our retirement calculator to visualize your progress over future years. Work with an expert. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.