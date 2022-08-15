DALLAS (KDAF) — Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.

If you want to work from home, there are still tons of options for workers across the nation. Now instead of prioritizing office proximity, workers can start living the lives they dreamed of living.

For those wanting to work from home while surrounded by nature, Ownerly.com has come up with a list for you. They have analyzed more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. to determine which towns were the best for people who love the outdoors.

And, would you look at that? Two North Texas towns have made their list for the top cities in the South for working from home: Lewisville (13) and Plano (15).

Here is the full list:

Alpharetta, GA Charlottesville, VA Greensboro, NC Alexandria, VA Washington, DC Greenville, SC Sugar Land, TX Leander, TX Richmond, VA Baytown, TX Norfolk, VA Baltimore, MD Lewisville, TX Plano, TX Franklin, TN

For the full report, click here.