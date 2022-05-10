DALLAS (KDAF) — Moving to Texas has become the thing to do as of recent and you might be pleasantly surprised that two North Texas cities are regarded among the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. by Money Magazine.

Not only did the two cities make the list but they’re both within the top 20, one landing in the top five. Flower Mound made it to Money’s No. 4 spot while Frisco landed at No. 19.

Flower Mound, according to Money, “The city saw the highest job growth of any place on our list over the last five years. It also comes in second for the highest projected job growth over the next five, just after Round Rock down near Austin.

“Its close proximity to one of the largest cities in the Lone Star State is propelling that growth, but Flower Mound has plenty to offer. The town’s Lakeside Business District is just minutes away from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (one of the country’s busiest) and is home to more than 45 businesses.”

It adds that Flower Mound has a population over 80,000, median household income of over $133K, median home price over $426K and a 5.2% unemployment rate.

Frisco, according to Money, “Whether your game is football, soccer, baseball or even golf, Frisco has you covered. Dubbed “Sports City USA,” the North Texas town is brimming with opportunities for fans. Head to Dr. Pepper Ballpark to watch the Frisco RoughRiders minor league baseball team, tour the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility and headquarters, The Star, or, for soccer, grab a ticket to Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas.

“With all it has to offer, it’s no wonder Frisco was the fastest-growing city in America between 2010 and 2019. The area has gained nearly 110,000 new residents since 2009 alone, and by 2030, its population could jump from its current 210,000 to as high as 323,000, according to the city’s projections.”

It adds that Frisco has a population of over 203,000, median household income of over $126K, median home price over $431K and a 5.1% unemployment rate.

Round Rock, Texas also made the list at No. 25.