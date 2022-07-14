DALLAS (KDAF) — Driving on the highways, local roads, tollways and everything outside and in between can be stressful even with the best of drivers and especially the worst of them.

QuoteWizard has put together a ranking of the best and worst drivers by U.S. cities, “We’ve all seen them: the slow driver crawling along in the left lane, the two-spot parker at the crowded grocery store, the person sipping coffee while texting at a light that turned green long ago. Every city may think they have the worst drivers in the country, but our annual report identifies the ones that actually do.”

It’s really simple cities with the most dangerous driving accidents are among the worst and if cities have fewer dangerous driving accidents they’re rated as the best. So, let’s start with the worst and if you live in California, you might be one of the worst.

Bakersfield Sacramento Baton Rouge Los Angeles San Francisco San Diego Fresno Riverside Richmond Jacksonville

Now, for the best drivers; funny enough two of Texas’ major cities have cracked this list at the No. 6 and 9 spots:

Louisville Hartford Little Rock Oklahoma City Tulsa Dallas Pittsburgh Detroit Houston Chicago

For the full study and rankings from QuoteWizard, click here!