DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.

Wide Open Eats released its list of the Best of the Best Texas Top 10 Steakhouses earlier in the year and it more than likely holds true to this day. “Some of the most well-known aspects of this large state are its cattle country and its prized beef, so it is no surprise that Texas also houses some of the best steakhouses in the United States.”

We know that you probably solidified your go-to steakhouse many moons ago, but that shouldn’t stop you from venturing to a new, possibly better spot. There are superb eateries and steakhouses all over North Texas and that statement rings true with this report.

Two Dallas steakhouses made it to this publication’s top 10 and no surprise, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse indeed made the list.

Wide Open Eats top 10 Texas steakhouses:

Killen’s Steakhouse – Pearland Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood – San Antonio Taste of Texas – Houston Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Dallas/Houston Nick and Sam’s – Dallas Republic of Texas Bar and Grill – Corpus Christi Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Austin Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse – Lubbock Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point Beehive Restaurant – Abilene