DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is one of the best foodie cities in the country, it’s got barbecue, tacos, steak, pizza, desserts-galore, and much, much more.

This reigns true as Texas Monthly has released its rankings of the best new restaurants throughout the state in 2023 and Dallas has some representatives.

Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina – No. 5

Au Troisieme – No. 8

Brass Ram – Honorable mention

Texas Monthly said, “Our 2023 ranked list of the best new places to eat in Texas includes two Mexican restaurants, an Israeli venue, a seafood spot, a Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, two primarily Southern dining establishments (one with strong African influences), a steakhouse, a place that is mostly French (though it does have a burger and cheesecake), and one that is kinda sorta French.”

