DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is one of the best foodie cities in the country, it’s got barbecue, tacos, steak, pizza, desserts-galore, and much, much more.
This reigns true as Texas Monthly has released its rankings of the best new restaurants throughout the state in 2023 and Dallas has some representatives.
- Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina – No. 5
- Au Troisieme – No. 8
- Brass Ram – Honorable mention
Texas Monthly said, “Our 2023 ranked list of the best new places to eat in Texas includes two Mexican restaurants, an Israeli venue, a seafood spot, a Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, two primarily Southern dining establishments (one with strong African influences), a steakhouse, a place that is mostly French (though it does have a burger and cheesecake), and one that is kinda sorta French.”
For a full look at the best new restaurants throughout Texas in 2023, click here!