DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican soda company Jarritos announced grand prize winners and finalists from its JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest.

The competition asked artists to submit their art and creative work in visual art, dance, fashion, and music for a chance to win a grant to help them pursue their artistic goals.

Five grand prize winners were awarded $10,000 and 25 finalists were awarded $1,000. Two of the finalists chosen by Jarritos were Dallas artists. Derrick C Perkins II received $1,000 to pursue fashion and Bran Movay received $1,000 to pursue music.

Other Texas winners include:

Ruben Esquivel II from Austin, Texas – Finalist for Art

Christian Pardo Cardenas & Raul Cardenas from El Paso, Texas – Finalist for Art

Adan Avila from Houston, Texas – Finalist for Fashion

Nico Perez from Austin, Texas – Finalist for Fashion

David Elias Delgado from El Paso, Texas – Finalist for Music

Jonathan Romo from El Paso, Texas – Finalist for Music

