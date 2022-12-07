DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Dallas there are a few things that remain above the rest and that’s sports, nightlife, things to do, and even above all of that is the food scene.

There’s no doubt that the Big D brings some of the tastiest foods on the planet to its diners from simple breakfasts to outlandishly fancy steakhouse dinners. A new report is backing that claim as two Dallas-area restaurants were ranked in the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022.

“Introducing the top 100 restaurants that diners loved in 2022. To determine the list, we analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America — all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The result is a selection of spots across the country that leave a lasting impression,” the report from OpenTable said.

So, when it comes to dining in Dallas these two restaurants are among the best the entire country has to offer, so if you’re visiting or needing a new spot to try, you’re sure to over-enjoy your evening here:

Al Biernat’s – Oak Lawn

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Grapevine

“Despite challenging macro economic factors, we’re seeing a renewed vigor for dining out – diners are spending more on meals and going out during the weekday more frequently too,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing at OpenTable. “If you need ideas for great dining experiences now or in the new year, start with this year’s Top 100 list, based entirely on verified diner reviews.”