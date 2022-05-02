DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery reported a pretty awesome victory for a player out of North Texas winning not one but two top prizes from one of its games over the weekend.

Two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets from the April 30 drawing were sold in Lewisville. Those two tickets were sold at a RaceTrac on 375 E FM in the North Texas city.

The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers, 4, 13, 15, 27 and 30 (neither were Quick Picks).

There were also 69 secondary prize winners from this drawing who won $350 after getting four of the five numbers correct.