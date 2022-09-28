DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than won and it seems the Texas Lottery players across the state are taking a page out of the Dallas Cowboys playbook by winning not once, but twice.

The Texas Lottery reports that two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets were sold in North and South Texas from the Tuesday night drawing. “There were two top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Hallettsville and #FortWorth! #TexasLottery#Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

The tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers to eventually take home the big win whenever the purchasers claim their top prizes. The first of the tickets was sold at Triangle Food Mart on 8th Avenue in Fort Worth; this ticket was a Quick Pick.

The second of the winning tickets was sold at Snappy’s Market on 4th Street in Hallettsville; this ticket was a Quick Pick. The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”