DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.

The first of the winning tickets was sold at a Ferrets Fresh Express on Walters Road in Houston, the second was sold at a Red Bird Mart on North Duncanville Road in Dallas; both of the tickets were Quick Picks.

In total there were over 26,000 winning tickets throughout the Lone Star State who won at least a free Cash Five QP and as much as $25,000.