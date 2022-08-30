DALLAS (KDAF) — “It takes two to make a thing go right!” That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.

Two $25,000 winning tickets from the Cash Five game were sold in Central and North Texas over the weekend. The drawing was on Saturday night and the winning numbers were 3, 10, 12, 14, and 26.

The lottery tweeted, “There were 2 top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Austin and #Garland!”

The first of the winning tickets was sold at a RaceTrac on West Buckingham Road in Garland and it wasn’t a Quick Pick, meanwhile the second of the tickets was sold at a John’s Food Mart on East Ben White Boulevard in Austin and this ticket was a Quick Pick.