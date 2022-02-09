DALLAS (KDAF) — A resident from Celina got just a little bit richer right before the winter storms came to Texas as they claimed a $1 million prize off the Texas Lottery’s scratch ticket game, $1,000,000 Crossword.

That winning ticket was purchased at Bobcat Kuntry on Pecan Street and the claimant wanted to remain anonymous. That was the only money made from the Texas Lottery on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Two other Texas claimed $1 million prizes from Mega Millions’ tickets.

A Roma resident claimed their second-tier Mega Millions prize from the Jan. 25 drawing. The ticket that matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn was purchased at El Tigre Food Store on Grant Street.

A resident of El Paso also wanted to get in on the fun and claimed their second-tier Mega Millions Prize from the Jan. 28 drawing. That winning ticket was bought at Northpark Valeroa on Dyer Street.