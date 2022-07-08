DALLAS (KDAF) — A majority of counties in the state of Texas are under a burn ban as excessive heat has been present as summertime is in full swing.

In fact, 195 of the 254 counties in the state are under a burn ban currently (as of 9:45 a.m. Friday). The Texas A&M Forest Service says, “County burn ban orders are established by county judges and/or county commissioners’ courts.”

When drought conditions exist, Texas A&M Forest Service explains, a burn ban can be put in place by the proper parties which would prohibit and/or restrict outdoor burning for public safety.

“Among the critical factors (fuels, weather, and topography) of the fire danger and behavior, fire weather is the most dynamic and the least expectable. It is very necessary to know current and forecast weather for all fire coordinators and firefighters. Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services staff work with National Weather Service forecasters to determine areas of extreme fire danger by assessing forecasted temperatures, relative humidity and wind speeds.”