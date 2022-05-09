DALLAS (KDAF) — Southern Methodist University’s graduation is set for May 13, and amongst the crowd of graduates and proud parents will be the university’s youngest law school graduate.

Haley Taylor Schlitz was just 16-years-old when she chose to study law at SMU’s Dedman School of Law and just three years later at 19-years-old, she will walk across the stage.

“In her three years at Dedman School of Law, Haley has made a name for herself as an author, public speaker, and respected thought leader on the issues students of color face in navigating gifted and talented programs in public schools,” university officials said in a news release on their website.

After graduation officials say Haley will pursue work in education policy issues. She is also interested in opportunities for gifted and talented girls and students of color.

