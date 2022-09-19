DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys fans are sure to be celebrating after Sunday’s win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals but there’s more to be celebrated in the state of Texas, this time in the form of a lot of money.

The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night’s drawing. “A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!”

That ticket matched all six of the winning numbers from the Sep. 17 drawing (5, 9, 18, 22, 35, and 48). It was sold at Master Food Market on 13053 E. FM 1097 Road in the city of Willis; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”