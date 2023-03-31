DALLAS(KDAF)— It’s hard to relax when you live in a big city like Dallas. Try one of the many spas Dallas has, but you don’t want to walk out worse than you came in, so which one is the best?

The lifestyle website Thrillist compiled a list of the 15 best spas in Dallas Fort Worth. From local spas to high-end spas, every experience is unique, giving you the opportunity to find the best spa for your needs.

Spas are usually known for making you feel luxurious and relaxed, who wouldn’t want to know which ones are the best?

Here are the best spas around Dallas Fort Worth:

Away Spa W Dallas Hiatus Spa + Retreat King Spa & Waterpark Le Spa by Warwick Melrose Relâche Spa & Salon The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dallas Spa Adolphus The Spa at The Highland The Spa & Salon at Las Colinas Resort, Dallas Spa at Thompson Dallas Spa Castle Vivian’s Boutique Spa Well & Being Spa Woodhouse Spa ZaSpa