DALLAS (KDAF) — An iconic home has just hit the Dallas real estate home.

The 83-year-old, 12,000-square-foot listing at 7037 Turtle Creek Boulevard is up for grabs after being off the market for more than 50 years. The home sits on about .88 acres and looks like something lifted from the pages of the Great Gatsby.

Of course, opulence comes with a price, as the property is listed at $14,600,000. WOW!

If you are in the market and you can afford something like that, here’s everything cool about this listing. Even if you can’t afford it, like most people, it’s still fun to look.

Officials with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the group representing the listing, say the home features six bedrooms each with its own private bathroom, a music room, office, safe room, playroom, elevator, utility room with pet suite and a game room with a snack bar.

The following photos below are courtesy Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

For more information, visit Briggs Freman Sotheby’s International Realty.