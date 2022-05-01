DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is a place of wonder and that claim has been backed up by the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award as it named 12 Dallas spots on its list.

In total, the winners listed named 30 spots across Texas including San Antonio, Houston, Dallas (of course) and Austin. For the Dallas-area five hotels, four restaurants and three spas were listed among the winners.

For the hotels in Dallas:

The Adolphus, Autograph Collection (Recommended)

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas (4-Star)

The Joule (4-Star)

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas (5-Star)

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (4-Star)

For the restaurants in Dallas:

Carte Blanche (5-Star)

Fearing’s Restaurant (4-Star)

The French Room (Recommended)

The Mansion Restaurant (4-Star)

For the spas in Dallas:

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dallas (4-Star)

The Spa at The Joule (4-Star)

Well & Being Spa at Four Seasons Dallas at Las Colinas (4-Star)

For the full list of winners across the world, click here.