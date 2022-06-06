DALLAS (KDAF) — An eleven-year-old girl from Frisco will be playing at Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s annual Teen Concert on June 10.

Victoria Han will perform the Schumann Piano Concerto with the orchestra as a soloist.

Officials say she won the 21st annual Lynn Harell Concerto Competition in April, winning a grand prize of $5,000 and a chance to play the DSO.

The second half of the concert will feature pieces from Holst’s The Planets with high school students sitting side by side with DSO Players.

To get your tickets, click here. Victoria has a YouTube channel showcasing her work. Click here to view her channel.