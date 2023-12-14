The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Choctaw Casino and Resort in Oklahoma is inviting Dallasites down to ring in the new year!

The 90-minute drive will reveal a hot spot for New Year’s Eve in Durant, OK. With Choctaw itself decorated in 2024 Karat Gold! Entertainment will also follow into the night with special guest performances by Country stars, Justin Moore and Priscilla Block.

Of course, the night couldn’t be complete without a giveaway! Very fitting for a casino, as $500K will be given away as part of the 2024 Karat Gold Giveaway.

One person will win $50K at 7: 30 p.m. and then one winner will be drawn every hour from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. to win $10K. The big drawing of the night is at 1:30 a.m. and that person will win $100K!

