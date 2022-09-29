DALLAS (KDAF) — It sure is fun winning at the bingo hall or at the poker table taking some money from your buddies, but there’s nothing that can emulate winning thousands and thousands of dollars off of a mere ticket.

The Texas Lottery reports that two $100,000 and two other $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were won across the Lone Star State. These tickets all matched four of the five winning numbers alongside the Powerball.

The players with the two $100K winning tickets, who initially would’ve just won $50K decided to Power Play their tickets to double the amount of money that’s about to go into their pockets. The winning numbers from the Sep. 24 drawing were 3, 9, 21, 24, and 29 with the Powerball 14.

In total from this drawing, there were over 46,000 winning tickets in Texas that won at least $4 and as much as $100K. The next Powerball drawing is set for Oct. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $322 million which has a cash value of $170.8 million.