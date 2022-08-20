DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another jackpot from Mega Millions surpassing $100 million as Friday’s drawing saw no winners across the United States for its $99M jackpot.

But that didn’t happen without someone in the Lone Star State getting a smaller piece of the pie. The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas after it matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers were 12, 18, 24, 46, and 65 with the Mega Ball number, 3. In total there were over 45,000 winners from the state of Texas from Friday’s drawing who won at least $2 and as much as $10,000.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for August 23 with a jackpot of $116 million which has a cash value of $65.6 million.