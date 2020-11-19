$10,000 reward offered in Fort Worth pawn shop robbery investigation

FORT WORTH (KDAF) – The Fort Worth Police Department, along ATF and other agencies, have announced a reward of up to $10,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of a robbery suspect.

According to authorities, the robbery happened on November 5 at Cash America Pawn on Oak Grove Road in Fort Worth.

Police say a man entered the pawn show and demanded money and firearms at knife point.

The man then ran out of the store towards an apartment complex and disappeared.

“ATF is asking for the public’s help in getting this dangerous and unstable individual into custody for stealing guns from an open federally licensed firearms dealer. If you recognize this individual please let authorities know before further acts of violence occur in our community” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

If you have any information, you are asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-469-TIPS.