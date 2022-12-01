Photo courtesy The Perot Museum of Nature and Science

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a Texas-sized celebration!

The Dallas Perot Museum of Nature and Science is turning the big 1-0 this year and to celebrate the milestone, museum officials are hosting a massive party, this Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Since the museum’s Dallas debut in 2012, it has been offering exciting and innovative experiences to inspire minds through nature and science.

With almost 7,000 people pre-registered to attend the event, this free, all-access, family-friendly celebration will be a massive event.

Guests will be invited to design birthday hats in the Moody Family Children’s Museum and create circuit birthday cards inside the Engineering and Innovation Hall’s ChallENGe Lab. Officials also say that attendees will get a 10th-anniversary cupcake.

Learn more about the celebration by clicking here.