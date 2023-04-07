DALLAS(KDAF)— It was a big night for 10 Texans! Talk about luck! Texas hasn’t been this lucky since Tex-Mex was invented!

The Texas Two Step lottery has ten winners from all over the state.

The Texas Lottery reports the winning #TexasTwoStep tickets were sold in San Antonio, Ceder Park, Houston, Fort Worth, Carrollton, San Angelo, Tyler, Duncanville, and Lubbock. The winning prize was $1,550,000. Texas Lottery said, “The winners will share the advertised $1.55 million jackpot prize”.

The tickets matched all five winning numbers from the April 7 drawing (6,15, 24, 33, and 6).

The ticket purchased in Fort Worth was sold at a Krogers on 6650 N Beach W CNTER Blvd; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”