DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you wear green or blue on St. Patrick’s Day? Trick question, You actually can wear both.

From decorating with shamrocks to enjoying traditional Irish meals, there are many ways to incorporate Irish culture into your St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Dallas.

You can bring in the holiday and learn some fun facts while you’re at it.

Irish Traditions & Fun Facts:

Celebrate with Friends or Family: Make leprechauns with your kids or go looking for leprechauns on a scavenger hunt.

Food: Historically, Irish bacon (a form of cured pork) was actually the meat of choice for St. Patrick’s Day. You can also eat corned beef and cabbage.

Music: Enjoy traditional Celtic chants, the music is basically St. Patrick’s Day’s theme music.

Dance: Go learn how to do the Irish Dance at the Maguire Academy in Dallas

Here are some Fun Facts:

Why do we wear green? One of the reasons we wear green on St. Patrick’s Day is because of Ireland’s nickname, The Emerald Isle. The green stripe in the Irish flag also played a role.

Can we wear another color? According to IrishCentral.com, on St. Patrick’s Day, the holiday was originally associated with the color blue! You can actually still wear the color in celebration. Blue has always been one of the St. Patrick’s Day colors. Early depictions of St. Patrick show him wearing blue, and the official color of the Order of St. Patrick, part of Ireland’s chivalry, was a sky blue known as “St. Patrick’s Blue.”

The first Parade: Records show Patrick’s Day parade was held on March 17, 1601, in a Spanish colony under the direction of the colony’s Irish vicar, Ricardo Artur. The first recorded parade honoring the Catholic feast day of St. Patrick, according to History.com records.

Where was St. Patrick born? The Real St. Patrick Was Born in Britain, not Ireland.

Why the Shamrock:?Another fun fact is the Shamrock is considered a sacred plant. It was called the “seamroy” by the Celts and was considered a sacred plant that symbolized the arrival of spring. According to history.com records, St. Patrick used the plant as a visual guide when explaining the Holy Trinity. By the 17th century, the shamrock had become a symbol of emerging Irish nationalism.