DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s fun for everyone in Dallas! From dazzling holiday displays to free treats to a music festival, here are 10 things to do this weekend in Dallas.

See the lights at LIGHTSCAPE

You don’t want to miss the reimagined LIGHTSCAPE, opening at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for a second consecutive year on Nov. 17. This year’s dazzling sensation features an astonishing 80 percent newly designed displays, providing an even more immersive and magical experience.

Get a sweet treat at the Adolphus Cocoa Lounge

Stop by the Cocoa Lounge in the Adolphus Hotel for a sweet, holiday treat! The French Room Bar has opened The Cocoa Lounge for a third year of holidays steeped in sweet delights featuring specialty adult beverages, hot cocoa and food offerings.

Credit: Adolphus Hotel

Attend the Villa Azur Anniversary Party

Villa Azur, the French Mediterranean restaurant in the W Hotel, is hosting a dinner party to celebrate their second anniversary on Nov. 18. The party includes live music and entertainment, dinner specials and specialty cocktails with partners Absolute Vodka, Jefferson’s Bourbon and CODIGO 1530. Chic, all-white dress code is encouraged.

Get a free Frosty at Wendy’s

Wendy’s just announced the return of their Peppermint flavored frosty and cold brew. To celebrate, the fast food chain is offering a free small Frosty or small Frosty Cream Cold Brew, available only through the Wendy’s app.

Credit: Wendy’s

See the World Series trophy

The George W. Bush Presidential Museum is hosting a trophy viewing on Nov. 18, where fans can stop by to see the World Series trophy up close and personal. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by Holiday at the Dallas Arboretum

Get into the holiday spirit with Holiday at the Arboretum. Their beloved Christmas village and dazzling 12 Days of Christmas display are open from now until Jan. 5.

Credit: Dallas Arboretum

Try Fowling

Go fowling — yes that’s football and bowling — at the nation’s largest fowling warehouse. The latest sports trend is opening its newest location in Plano, with 40 fowling lanes, three bars, 24 TVs and a full kitchen.

Step into a winter wonderland at Leela’s Wine Bar

Holiday House, the holiday themed pop-up from Leela’s Wine Bar, has returned this year better than ever. The location on lower Greenville has been transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with an array of decorations, themed drinks, and a festive atmosphere. They even have holiday movies playing the background!

Credit: Leela’s Wine Bar

Rock out at the Deep Ellum Music Festival

This free music festival features Reverend Run from Run DMC, Doug E. Fresh, and Bowling for Soup, as well as local artists like RC Williams, Cure for Paranoia & The Grays, and 40 Acre Mule.

Family-friendly fun at the Dallas Zoo Lights

Bring the whole family for fun at the Dallas Zoo Lights! The display features over two million sparkling lights, holiday-themed displays, Santa’s Village, photo ops, musical performances, and more.

Credit: Dallas Zoo