DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s the best kept secret in North Texas? Well, it sure isn’t that a certain North Texan is seven figures richer after a certain lottery win.

That’s right, a $1 million winning Texas Powerball ticket was sold in the city of Garland. The winning ticket was purchased at Ricky Rockets Garland Inc. on Jupiter Road. It matched all five of the winning numbers, 2, 32, 39, 46 and 69, just narrowly missing out on the $231 million jackpot win by missing the Powerball, 6.

Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date. For April 6, the Powerball jackpot will be $246 million, which has a cash value of $157.1 million.