DALLAS (KDAF) — With the lottery, you pay to play and potentially win. Well, someone who recently bought a lottery ticket in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is going to see their pockets swell soon enough.

A $1 million winning ticket from Monday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Arlington, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket matched the five winning numbers excluding the Powerball to secure the seven-figure win.

It was sold at A&R Food Store on Poly Webb Road in Arlington and in case you were wondering, it was a Quick Pick. There were also two secondary prize winners who matched four out of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball; they also chose the Power Play to double their winnings from $50,000 to $100,000.

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”