DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember when you won $1 million in September? No? Not you? Someone else? Well, someone in the state of Texas definitely won some big money from the Texas Lottery Friday morning.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million jackpot-winning ticket from the Texas Two Step game Thursday night was sold in North Texas. The ticket matched four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus to notch the seven-figure jackpot win.

The winning numbers for the Sep. 1 drawing were 17, 21, 22, and 34 with the Bonus 20. It was sold at a RaceTrac on Highway 77 North in Waxahachie and the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery advises, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”