DALLAS (KDAF) — If you won $1 million, what would you buy? Maybe a ridiculously fancy sports car? Island vacation home? Painting from a famous artist? Jewelry? Maybe even a custom lightsaber or super cool sword from your favorite fantasy movie?

Well, a certain Texas Lottery player will soon have to figure this out once they claim a $1 million winning ticket. The lottery says a $1M winning Powerball ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold just outside of Dallas in Balch Springs.

The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball to win the $1M secondary prize. It was sold at the Elam Food Mart at 12300 Elam Road in Balch Springs; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The massive jackpot estimated at $346 million rolls onto the next drawing; in order to win that prize, players must match all five of the winning numbers along with the Powerball.