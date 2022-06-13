DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do with $1 million? Create a room in your house dedicated to the Dallas Cowboys? Upgrade your kitchen to cook some Texas barbecue or get your Tex Mex on? Well, someone in DFW will be answering that question soon after a huge Texas Lottery win…

A $1 million winning Texas Lottery Powerball ticket was sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex! That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 11 Powerball drawing, just missing out on the Jackpot prize by not getting the Powerball right.

The big seven-figure winning ticket was sold at Wal-Mart Supercenter on North Highway in Roanoke. That ticket was a Quick Pick, in case you were wondering. “Texas Lottery Commission only reports the payout information for Texas winners. For payout information of all participating states please visit www.powerball.com.”