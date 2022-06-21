ROANOKE Texas (KDAF) — What would you do if you won $1 million? This what if question is usually nothing more than a conversation starter.

However, one person in Southlake now actually has to answer that question.

According to Texas Lottery, a Southlake resident purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at the Walmart Supercenter, located at 1228 N. Highway 377 in Roanoke.

Officials said the winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-20-26-53-69).

