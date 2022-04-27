DALLAS (KDAF) — Another April day another dollar, or better yet, $1 million?

The Texas Lottery reports a $1M winning Powerball ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold in Grandview. The big winning ticket matched five winning numbers, excluding the Powerball to win the seven-figure prize.

The ticket was sold at the Grandview Fast Stop on East Criner, and in case you’re wondering, it was a Quick Pick. There were two other secondary prize winners who matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball for a $50,000 prize each.

The winning numbers for April 25 were: 12, 18, 20, 39, 61 and the Powerball was 10.