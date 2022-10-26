DALLAS (KDAF) — We wave goodbye to the State Fair of Texas, but happiness remains around Dallas-Fort Worth as the Cowboys handled the Detroit Lions on Sunday and some major money was won from the latest Powerball drawing.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold in a city within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Richardson! #TexasLottery#Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

It sure is fun to watch the Powerball jackpot reach yet another massive number after no one won the $625 million on Oct. 24, but there’s even more joy watching players win secondary prizes of massive proportions. The seven-figure winning ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball which was 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, with the Powerball 16.

This ticket was sold at Tom Thumb on Custer Parkway in the city of Richardson; it was a Quick Pick. The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 with a jackpot of $700 million which has a cash value of $335.7 million.