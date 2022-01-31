DALLAS (KDAF) — A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday’s drawing was sold in El Paso, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Northpark Valero at 9430 Dyer Street. The $1 million win was captured after the ticket matched five of the winning numbers (3, 16, 25, 44, 55).

There were other big winners outside of Texas from Jan. 28’s Mega Millions drawings, including a jackpot winner from California. That jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Woodland Hills, Calif., and the prize was $426 million or $292.9 million in cash.

More wins include $3 million to a ticket sold in Ohio and two more $1 million winning tickets sold in Mississippi and New York.