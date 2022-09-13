DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning from the lottery takes a lot of luck and you can’t get paid if you don’t play, that’s just how it works, but it seems a certain North Texan decided to do some playing the other day and it paid off.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident outside of Dallas-Fort Worth has recently claimed a $1 million winning Texas Two Step prize. They said, “A Waxahachie resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Sept. 1.”

That winning ticket was bought at a RaceTrac on Highway 77 in Waxahachie and was able to secure the big win by matching all four of the white ball numbers drawn and the bonus ball. The big winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The lottery adds, “Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn.”