DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas seems to have luck on its side outside of football as Dak Prescott looks to rehab his hand as quick as possible for the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Lottery is shouting out a Dallas-Fort Worth resident who recently won a massive prize.

The lottery reports a resident just outside of Fort Worth has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket. “A North Richland Hills resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s.”

That ticket was purchased at a Kroger on Grapevine Highway in North Richland Hills; the big winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

“This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Ultimate 7s offers

more than $119.1 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50,

including break-even prizes,” the Texas Lottery said.